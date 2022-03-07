Maine Man Wins $1 Million Off Scratch Ticket
Maine has a new millionaire!
According to WMTW, Clive Gordon, of Bath, recently won a milion dollars from a scratch ticket.
He purchased the $25 $50,000,000 Cash Riches ticket at GGA Corporation in Lewiston.
In the month of February, there were nine Mainers who won at least $100,000 from lottery games. For example, Dennis Belanger of Woolwich won $250,000 and Michael Desrochers of Biddeford who won $245,988. In total, Mainers snagged $20 million dollars from lottery contests in the month of February.
