Presque Isle Youth Hockey Team Wins State Championship!

Bright future ahead for the Wildcats

The roads and rinks from Presque Isle to southern Maine have been busy these past few weeks as youth hockey season has hit its peak and hardware has been handed out. Hockey teams featuring boys and girls from the area have been competing in weekend round robins and tournaments, culminating in the State tournament over the weekend.

A program that is the pipeline

Presque Isle Youth Hockey has served as the starting point for local hockey players that look to learn the game and hone their skills before hitting high school level. The teams from the Presque Isle league have been a part of the Maine Amateur Hockey Association (MEHA), a statewide organization focusing on growing the game of hockey. Teams throughout Maine have been competing throughout the winter and one of the sites for the state tournament was held in Rockport.

The path to the Championship

In order for Presque Isle to win it all on Sunday, they would have to take on the top 2 teams from the regular season. Maine Gladiators Gray finished #2 in the regular season standings and were closer to home than the group from Aroostook County's Star-City. The young Wildcats were up to the task of having to win two tough games on Sunday afternoon, after round-robin play on Friday and Saturday. Presque Isle took on Gladiators Gray in the semi-final game, coming away with a 3-1 victory.

Via Presque Isle Youth Hockey Association Facebook page

Title Game

Presque Isle was up to the task in the championship game skating against the Maine Gladiators Red team, who was the #1 team in regular season play. Showing the state what County kids are made of, the Wildcats fought hard in the big game and skated to a 2-1 win over the Gladiators. The Presque Isle Wildcats completed the mission of capturing the MEHA 10U Tier IV State Championship! Well done, we are all proud of you and look forward to watching you bring home more titles in the coming years. Go here to learn more about Presque Isle Youth Hockey and here to learn more about MEHA.