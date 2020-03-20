Maine Man Shot in Millinocket Home Dies

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a man who was seriously injured when he was shot inside a home in Millinocket last weekend has died from his injury.

Police say 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey, of Millinocket, died overnight at Eastern Maine Medical Center from a single gunshot wound.

Charged in the shooting was 45-year-old Jason Mulligan, of Bangor, who was arrested by the state police tactical team Sunday evening at a home where he'd barricaded himself inside.

The tactical team rescued the shooting victim and two others from the home.