Maine Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Stealing 22 Firearms
A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Auburn gun shop. He will also have three years of supervised release.
Man Pleaded Guilty and Faced Multiple Charges
Tomas Johnson from Biddeford pleaded guilty on April 27 to the theft at J.T. Reid’s Gun Shop in October 2021. He was charged with theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer, possession of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.
Suspect Visited Store Prior to Theft
Johnson visited the store for about an hour a few days prior to breaking in. He handled a semi-automatic rifle and inquired about several firearms. Jonson has prior felony convictions and is not allowed to possess firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Broke Window to Break into Gun Shop
He left the store and returned four days later to throw a rock through the front door window. He entered the shop wearing gloves, a mask and hood and stole 22 firearms.
Undercover Cop set up Drug Deal to Locate Suspect
Law enforcement located Johnson when an undercover officer called him on the phone to set up a drug deal. He fled the scene when police tried to take him into custody at the sight of the drug exchange.
Loaded Gun and Crack Possession
Johnson discarded a loaded firearm from the shop during the police foot chase. He was apprehended and found to be in possession of crack.
