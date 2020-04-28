Maine Man Identified in Fatal Crash on Turnpike

State Police have identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on the Maine Turnpike in Lewiston.

Police say 31-year-old Joshua Lussier of Lewiston was driving at a high rate of speed when his car struck a median guardrail just before 9 p.m.

Troopers say Lussier was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Old Lewiston Road overpass were closed for several hours last night.