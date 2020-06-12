Maine Man Charged with Setting Fire to Store’s Fuel Pump

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Augusta Police have charged a 30-year-old man with setting fire to a fuel pump outside an Augusta convenience store last month.

Brian Dyer was arrested at his home in Augusta Thursday night.

Police say the suspect purchased a gasoline additive and lighter fluid along with a roll of paper towels from MD's Market and then attempted to light the fuel pump on fire. The fire went out and there was only minor damage.

Dyer was charged with arson and was taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

Investigators say they received several tips from the public to that helped identify Dyer from a security photo taken at the market.