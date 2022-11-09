Maine Man Facing Federal Gun Charges

An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic.

More Charges and Court

Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Two other men from New York City are also listed in the complaint, Elvis Guerrero and Jemyni True. Judkins is under house arrest with an ankle bracelet. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bail.

Rifle and Pistol Allegedly Purchased in Maine

In August, Judkins allegedly bought an APF-15 762 caliber rifle in Maine and a .45 caliber pistol in October, according to court records. The rifle was sold to Guerrero and the pistol to True. Dominican Republic customs found the guns with food and toys in a box shipped from Brooklyn.

Facing Prison and Fines

BDN said Judkins, Guerrero and True are facing up to five years in prison plus fines if convicted of the gun trafficking conspiracy and the gun trafficking charges. They could get up to 20 years on the charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

News Updates

This news story will be updated when information is released and made available to the media and public. Look for additional details on the homepage, on social media and on the app.

