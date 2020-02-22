Maine Man Attempts to Strangle Pregnant Woman

According to the KJ, 37 year old Daniel Mochen of Warren was arrested after a woman came forward to report several past assaults.

Daniel Mochen was arrested on and placed in the Knox County Jail in on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated assault and three counts of domestic violence assault. Bail is currently set at $2,500.

According to the affidavits, the woman reported these assaults earlier this month to the sheriff's office. She indicated these assaults happened last year.

One of the reports indicates that Mochen allegedly put his arm around her neck from the back and squeezed until she wasn't able to breathe. After he released her, she used the recorder on her phone and he admitted to putting her in a headlock, according to the police report and the Kennebec Journal.

In another incident, he allegedly kicked her in the stomach twice after she told him that she was pregnant with his child, according to the report.

Another report alleges that Mochen started kicking the woman in the stomach area after she told him she was pregnant with his child. An additional report also says that Mochen tried to stab her with a pen in the face but that he got her in the leg.

The woman provided picture evidence of the injuries to authorities.