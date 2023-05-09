Maine Man Attacked 6-Year-Old Girl, Confronted Police with Metal Pole
Police said a man attacked a 6-year-old girl after she answered the door of the family’s home in Portland on Monday morning.
Man Grabbed 6-Year-Old Girl by the Neck
The girl’s aunt said the man grabbed the girl by the neck and “threw her on the ground, choked her and was touching her everywhere,” according to WGME News. The incident happened around 6:30 am at a residence on Monroe Court.
Girl Released from Hospital
Police said the man fled the scene. The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center and released.
Confronting Police with Metal Pole
Police arrested a man around 6:30 am Monday in the same neighborhood on Smith Street. The 40 to 50-year-old man was waving a metal pole and confronting officers before being taken into custody.
Witnesses: Man Fits Description
Police have not confirmed him as the suspect, but witnesses said he fits the description. People from the neighborhood said the man is frequently in the area.
Charged for Metal Pole
Officials have not released his name, but he has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
