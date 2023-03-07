A 44-year-old man from Bridgton was arrested Sunday after the Oxford Police found him passed out in his vehicle. Police seized fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a “shiv”, a stolen license plate and cash.

Driver Passed Out in Car

The Oxford Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the roadway at the intersection of King Street and Cash Lane in Oxford on Sunday.

Officers found Chester Beauchesne passed out in the driver’s seat. When they made contact with him, he attempted to put the vehicle in drive.

Under the Influence of Drugs

Beauchesne was removed from the vehicle and police determined he was under the influence of narcotics. He was arrested on the scene for operating under the influence, operating after suspension, and violation of bail conditions.

Drug Paraphernalia & “Shiv” Seized

Officers did a probable cause search of his car and found a wooden “shiv” which he was prohibited to have, “drug paraphernalia commonly used in the trafficking of narcotics,” $1,225 in cash, and a stolen license plate.

Fentanyl Found after Strip Search

Police took Beauchesne to the Oxford County Jail where he was strip searched. Over 60 grams of fentanyl was found concealed in his underwear.

Charges

Beauchesne faces charges of Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl, Trafficking in Prison Contraband, Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, Receiving Stolen Property, Violating Conditions of Release, Operating after Suspension and Criminal Forfeiture.

Previous Charges

Police said when Beauchesne was arrested Sunday, he was out on bail for Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Violence Assault, Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Meth, Trafficking in Cocaine, Assault on an Officer, Assault, Trafficking in Prison Contraband, Falsifying Physical Evidence, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Beauchesne is being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail.

