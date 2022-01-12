Maine Hikers Capture Gorgeous First Photos of a Snow-Covered Katahdin to Start the New Year

What better way to start a new year than to accomplish a significant life goal.

Cue Whitney and Randy Zavala of Brewer. The two decided to summit the tallest peak in Maine, Mount Katahdin, on the morning of January 1st.

Whitney said it was a dream come true:

"Accomplishing a winter summit of Katahdin has been a goal for us. It felt really fulfilling to be the first to summit for the 2022 year. Every year we hike Katahdin (usually multiple times). It's truly one of our most favorite places to be."

Whitney said the trek began with a 5-mile hike to the Abol Campground in Baxter State Park, where they spent New Year's Eve. Wakeup call on New Year's Day was 3 a.m.

The Zavalas got ready and started the trek to the summit.

To no surprise, Whitney said the weather was ever-changing, from partly cloudy skies to wind-out conditions and golf ball-sized hail. However, for the Zavalas, it was worth all the preparation and effort.

The hike to the summit and back to camp took around 8.5 hours. Simply an amazing accomplishment for the two.

Whitney Zavala Whitney Zavala loading...

Whitney managed to take some incredible photos while on Katahdin. It's simply stunning to see closeups of this snow-covered monster of a mountain.

Whitney Zavala Whitney Zavala loading...

Whitney Zavala Whitney Zavala loading...

The photos are extraordinary to look at. They are almost alien-like in their remoteness and beauty. These even had Facebook commenters likening them to photos of the moon.

Whitney Zavala Whitney Zavala loading...

One of the most unique aspects of summiting a mountain is being above the clouds. That is always a wonderful feature of Katahdin.

Whitney Zavala Whitney Zavala loading...

Whitney Zavala Whitney Zavala loading...

Interested in summiting Katahdin? Whitney says preparation is key.

"Plan accordingly! Train by doing some other big mountains. Having the proper gear and, more importantly, knowing how to use it. Be aware of the weather, and don't be afraid to turn around if conditions aren't in your favor."

Simply an amazing accomplishment for Whitney and Randy. This was not just a trek, but an amazing story to share and remember for the rest of their lives.

A big thank you to them for sharing these wonderful photos with us.

Whitney Zavala Whitney Zavala loading...

15 Astonishing Natural Wonders Of Maine Here are some of the bewildering and incredible sights of the natural world you can find here in Maine. How many places on the list have you visited or seen?