Father & Son Arrested After High Speed Chase Through Pittsfield

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, a father and son were arrested following a high speed chase that started in Pittsfield.

At about 7:15 last night (April 15th), the Pittsfield Police Department received a call about a vehicle driving erratically through the town of Pittsfield.

About ten minutes later, Maine State Police troopers spotted a vehicle off the side of the road on Interstate 95 in Pittsfield. On the scene, the trooper made contact with 46 year old Joseph Chambers of Palmyra, and his son, 25 year old Devin Chambers of Augusta. The trooper determined that Joseph Chambers, the driver, was "impaired". During the course of the investigation, Joseph drove away from the scene in a southbound direction, leading members of the Maine State Police on a high-speed chase.

The press release says, in part:

During the pursuit, Joseph attempted to reverse direction on the interstate and ram the Trooper’s cruiser. At one point, Devin exited the vehicle and became a pedestrian on I-95. Devin then attempted to break out Joseph’s side window to get back in the truck. An officer from the Pittsfield Police Department arrived on the scene to assist and Joseph attempted to back his vehicle up into both cruisers. When a second Trooper arrived, Troopers utilized the pursuit immobilization technique (P.I.T) which disabled Joseph’s vehicle.

While troopers were taking Joseph Chambers into custody, Devin physically attacked a Trooper and a Pittsfield Police Officer. Additional law enforcement officers were called to assist and both father and son were taken into custody. The trooper and the police officer were treated for minor injuries.

Charges for Joseph Chambers include: Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Operating Under the Influence, Eluding an Officer, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

Charges for Devin Chambers include: two counts of Assault on a Police Officer and Violation of Probation.

