Maine CDC Reports 572 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths

According to the Maine CDC's Friday update, the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 56,525 an increase of 572 since Thursday. These 572 new cases are from reports received over several days and do not reflect new cases just within the past 24 hours. 42,578 of those cases are confirmed while 13,947 are deemed probable.

There were 5 additional deaths reported of individuals with COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 763. 1,761 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 107 are currently hospitalized with 34 in intensive care and 13 on a ventilator.

551,233 Mainers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 412,858 are fully vaccinated. That equates to approximately 37% of Mainers 16 and older that are fully vaccinated and 49% that have received the first of two doses of the vaccine.

On March 5, Governor Mills announced a plan to allow businesses to increase their capacity and removed restrictions on those traveling to and from Maine. All New England states no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test or quarantine for 14 days when arriving in Maine.

Here's the timeline for relaxing restrictions on number or people allowed in businesses:

For indoor gatherings, the percentage of capacity increased to 50 percent on March 26 and will increase to 75 percent May 24.

For outdoor gatherings, the percentage of capacity increased to 75 percent March 26 and will increase to full capacity starting May 24.

Those businesses that have more capacity under the current policy (50 people for indoor gatherings; 100 people for outdoor gatherings; or 5 people per 1,000 square feet) are permitted to maintain that standard until May 24.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through May 13, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.