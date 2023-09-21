Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – Wednesday September 20
Here are the Girls' and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 20th.
Girls' Scores
- Bucksport 7 Orono 0
- Central 7 Dexter 0
- Dirigo 3 Wiscasset 1
- Edward Little 3 Hampden Academy 2
- Ellsworth 7 MDI 1
- Gorham 2 South Portland 0
- Maranacook 6 Spruce Mountain 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 3 Easton 1
- Mountain Valley 3 Oak Hill 0
- Penobscot Valley 6 Hodgdon 2
- Penquis 6 Schenck 0
- Pine Tree Academy 2 Rangeley 1
- Sanford 2 Deering 0
- Scarborough 3 Cheverus 0
- Thornton Academy 4 Massabesic 0
- Windham 2 Bonny Eagle 0
- Wisdom 3 Ashland 1
- East Grand - Woodland
- Gould - Holderness
- Monmouth - Mount Abram
- Fort Fairfield - Washburn
- Kennebunk - Marshwood
- Biddeford - Noble
- Westbrook - Falmouth
- Scarborough - Yarmouth
Boys' Scores
- Fort Fairfield 7 Washburn 2
- Lewiston 4 Camden Hills 2
- Lisbon 3 Maranacook 2
- Mount Blue 3 Skowhegan 0
- Narraguagus 3 Calais 1
- Oak Hill 4 Mountain Valley 0
- Pine Tree Academy 2 Rangeley 1
- Presue Isle 1 Old Town 1
- Washington Academy 7 Sumner 1
- Wisdom 13 East Grand 0
- Woodland - Lee Academy
- Berwick - Landmark
- Penquis - Piscataquis
- Winthrop - Mount Abram
- Scarborough - Yarmouth
You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..
Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com