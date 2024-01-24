Bangor’s Maine Discovery Museum Reopens ‘River in Our Backyard’ Exhibit

The beloved water feature at the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor is reopening.

In a news release, Kate Dickerson, executive director of the Maine Discovery Museum, said the exhibit "River in Our Backyard" will reopen to the public on Thursday, January 25.

The new river exhibit will be a water feature that focuses on the Penobscot River Watershed.

Dickerson said "River in Our Backyard" will have features like a custom-made water table by Jesse Lupo (Trident Welding/Mossy Ledge Spirits) that models the Penobscot River, murals created by Chez Cherry, as well a signage that connects the river to stormwater and how it impacts water quality.

The Maine Discovery Museum has designed the exhibit to be directly connected to the Penobscot River, the second largest watershed in New England, Dickerson explained. Dickerson also said, "River in Our Backyard" aligns with our commitment to education and community engagement, and directly connects to Maine and our ecosystem.

While you are visiting the reopening of Maine Discovery Museum's "River in Our Backyard" make sure you explore their other exhibits. They have three floors full of fun for your family.

If you would like to take a trip to the Maine Discover Museum they are located at 74 Main St. in Downtown Bangor. Maine Discover Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Maine Discovery Museum's mission is to help people of all ages discover the world around them through creative exploration and science.