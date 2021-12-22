Maine Company Fires Entire Staff After Workers Charged With Theft

According to the Kennebec Journal, the entire team at the Anson-Madison Water District have been terminated effective immediately.

In the meantime, staff from the Maine Rural Water Association will take over operations as the entire staff has been dismissed without notice. Four full time employees and one part-time employee were terminated.

The staff at the Anson-Madison Water District was fired after officials alleged that they were engaged in theft of company property. It was determined that employees had been selling old water lines as scrap to a metal dealer and were taking the proceeds of the sales for themselves.

Additionally, the employees were using company time and machinery to help facilitate the sales of these old lines.

The investigation into the selling of the old water lines started after one of the members of the Board of Trustees tipped off the Somerset County Sheriff's Office that he believed the old lines were being sold as scrap.

So far, two people have been named with felony Class C theft charges pending. 52-year-old Michael Corson of Madison and 31-year-old Michael Jordan of North Anson.

