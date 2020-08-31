Maine CDC Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases; 13 New Recoveries

The latest numbers released Monday by the Maine CDC, show that the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 4,526, an increase of 14 since Sunday. 4,060 of those cases are confirmed while 466 are deemed probable.

There was no new deaths reported of an individual with COVID-19, keeping the total at 132. 420 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 6 are currently hospitalized with 4 in critical care and 1 patient is on a ventilator.

3,923 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, an increase of 13 since Sunday. The total number of diagnosed active cases of COVID-19 is 471, a decrease of 1 since Sunday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 negative tests is 271,351 with a 14-day positivity rate of 0.7%.

The Maine CDC has determined that there are at least 123 cases of COVID-19 associated with a wedding reception with around 65 guests at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on August 7. That wedding reception outbreak is linked to an outbreak at the York County Jail where 54 cases have been reported.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through September 8, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

An executive order remains in place requiring large retail stores, lodging, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting rooms in coastal counties and Maine's largest cities to enforce the state's face covering requirement.

The counties where businesses are be required to enforce the face covering requirement are Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York as well as the more populated inland cities Bangor/Brewer and Lewiston/Auburn.

You can view the full list of businesses and read the guidelines for each on The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's website.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.