Maine CDC COVID-19 Update for Presque Isle Walmart

Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC, said Thursday the CDC has “thus far, not detected any new or further cases” of the coronavirus found at the Walmart in Presque Isle, Maine.

Shah said the CDC looked at reports that the outbreak may be associated with construction going on at the store’s facility. The Maine CDC reached out to contractors and sub-contractors doing work at the Presque isle Walmart to confirm any reports of illness or symptoms. He said, thus far, the CDC did not learn of any.

The Maine CDC Director said the Investigation continues. He thanked the store’s management for their cooperation.

READ ORIGINAL STORY: THREE PRESQUE ISLE WALMART EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

