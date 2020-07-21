Three Presque Isle Walmart Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Three employees at the Presque Isle, Maine Walmart tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the CDC is working with Walmart management and doing testing.

Dr. Shah said an investigation will help determine how many employees need to be tested, the store’s layout and where the employees were working. He also said the inquiry will look at if the employees got the virus at work or outside of work.

Shah will give updated info at Thursday’s news briefing.