Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 43 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Maine as of Saturday, March 28. The total is 211 statewide. There are no confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

A man in his 80s from Cumberland County died Thursday. He is the first person in Maine to die after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's now been over two weeks since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Maine on March 12.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Drive Up Screening & Testing at Northern Light A.R. Gould

United Airlines Schedule at Presque Isle International Airport

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM Confirmed Cases Negative Tests 211 3,394

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.

Maine CDC

Maine CDC