Drive Up Screening & Testing at Northern Light A.R. Gould
Northern Light A.R. Gould hospital in Presque Isle has set up a drive up site for patient assessments & treatments. It is open daily by appointment for people who meet the criteria (see below).
Patients must first call the statewide screening number for an initial phone screening 844-489-1822.
The information was posted on their Facebook March 26:
The hospital shared updated guidelines in effective March 30:
Enter your number to get our free mobile app