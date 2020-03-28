Drive Up Screening & Testing at Northern Light A.R. Gould

Stock Photo - John Moore/Getty Images

Northern Light A.R. Gould hospital in Presque Isle has set up a drive up site for patient assessments & treatments. It is open daily by appointment for people who meet the criteria (see below). 

Patients must first call the statewide screening number for an initial phone screening 844-489-1822.

Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital

The information was posted on their Facebook March 26:

The hospital shared updated guidelines in effective March 30:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Drive Up Screening & Testing, Northern Light A.R. Gould
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top