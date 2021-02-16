Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 91 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were two deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 42,768 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 651.

A total of 12,663 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,236 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-thirteen people have recovered with 58 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

The Maine CDC's schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday.