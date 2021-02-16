Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The rate of new coronavirus infections continues to decline. The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 91 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and two COVID-related deaths. It's the first since late October that daily cases have dropped below 100. More than 71,000 Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. About 175,000 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health confirmed that an individual in their 80s who was a resident of an Edmundston nursing home has died with COVID-19. The province reported just one new case and 20 recoveries. The number of active cases in New Brunswick has dropped to 140, most of them in the Edmundston-Grand Falls region.