Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 359 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday. There were three deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 38,813 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 570.

A total of 12,379 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,123 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-seventy-seven people have recovered with 56 hospitalization. There have been 35 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

