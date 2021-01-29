Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Aroostook County had eight new infections in Friday's report. The Maine Center for Disease Control Friday is reporting three more COVID-related deaths and 359 new coronavirus cases.

MAINE UPDATE: Maine has unveiled a new website to help the public keep track of the state’s coronavirus vaccination effort. The website at "maine.gov/covid19/vaccines" includes a “vaccination dashboard” that reports the number of vaccines delivered in the state. So far, more than 97,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Over 31,000 people have received their second dose. That's about 2.9% of the state's adult population. Maine will receive a 16% increase in vaccine doses from the federal government next week. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the state will receive 20,375 first doses, which amounts to an increase of 2,800 doses over this week’s allotment.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Recoveries outpaced new infections in the province so the number of active cases is down to 313. Four New Brunswickers are hospitalized with two in intensive care. Zone 1 (the Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown. All other zones are at the Orange level.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app