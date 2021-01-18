Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 317 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were three deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 33,876. The total recovered is 12,039. There have been 514 deaths.

Aroostook County has 1,033 confirmed cases and 175 recovered. Fifty people have been hospitalized. There have been 34 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

