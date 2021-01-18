Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control Monday is reporting 317 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. Currently, 205 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Sixty-six patients are in intensive care. A shortage of nurses, aides and other staff at nursing homes in Maine that already existed before the pandemic is getting worse. More than one third of the state’s nursing homes reported shortages of both nurses and aides at the beginning of this month, and more than 20% were short on other staff.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: The Edmundston Region (Zone 4) has moved to the Red Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan today. New Brunswick Public Health on Sunday reported 36 new cases of coronavirus in the province, 24 of them in the Edmundston Region. Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, on Sunday confirmed a COVID outbreak at Nadeau Poultry in Saint-François de Madawaska. Eleven cases have been linked to the site.

