Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 535 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were 13 deaths in the state.
- There are 27,625 confirmed cases.
- 11,658 have recovered from the virus in Maine.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 385.
Aroostook County has a total of 804 confirmed cases. One hundred-sixty-nine people have recovered with 42 hospitalization. There have been 12 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
LOCAL UPDATES: Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick, 1-7-21
RELATED NEWS: Maine Medical Supply Firm Wins Inc.’s “Company of The Year”
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
Enter your number to get our free mobile app