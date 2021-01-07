Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 535 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were 13 deaths in the state.

There are 27,625 confirmed cases.

11,658 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 385.

Aroostook County has a total of 804 confirmed cases. One hundred-sixty-nine people have recovered with 42 hospitalization. There have been 12 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

LOCAL UPDATES: Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick, 1-7-21

RELATED NEWS: Maine Medical Supply Firm Wins Inc.’s “Company of The Year”

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).