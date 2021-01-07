Maine Medical Supply Firm Wins Inc.’s “Company Of The Year”

GUILFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine manufacturer of medical supplies that have proven critical during the coronavirus pandemic won the “Company of the Year” award from a business magazine.

Inc. magazine bestowed the award on Puritan Medical Products of Guilford. The company has played a key role in diagnostics during the pandemic because it manufactures nasal swabs.

Inc. wrote that Puritan “will have increased its production capacity more than 30-fold within a year.”

The Maine Department of Labor said Wednesday the company recruited hundreds of employees to meet manufacturing demand.