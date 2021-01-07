Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick, 1-7-21

AROSOTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: There are now 610 known active cases in Aroostook County, which. has experienced a 400% spike since early December. Twelve people have died in the past two weeks amidst outbreaks at three Aroostook County nursing homes.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 31 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day total on record. The number of active cases in the province is up to 110. All individuals are self-isolating. Dozens of healthcare workers are also off the job and isolating for COVID-related reasons. Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health said, "Clusters of infection that started during the Christmas holidays continue to grow and spread." The entire province remains at the Orange level under the COVID-19 recovery plan. Meanwhile, New Brunswick health officials continue to administer vaccine to high-priority individuals.