Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 20 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 5,565 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 142.
  • A total of 4,839 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 49 confirmed cases. Forty-three people have recovered with five hospitalizations. There has been one death.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

