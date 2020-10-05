Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library Re-Opens

The Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library will be re-opening to the public on Monday, October 5. Hours of operation through October will be Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The library is following state recommendations to meet health guidelines and to reopen safely. Social distancing guidelines should be followed and face coverings are required when social distancing is not possible. Groups will be limited to library-sponsored or small groups of 10-12 due to limited space.

The mission of the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library is to provide quality materials and services in a comfortable, open environment. We strive to enhance lifelong learning and personal growth while fostering a community connection. For more information on the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, please call (207) 764-2572 or visit https://pimainelibrary.org/.