Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 26 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state.

There have been 5,545 confirmed cases.

The state has 596 active cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 142.

A total of 4,807 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 49 cases with 42 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 263 confirmed cases overall with 237 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 771 confirmed cases with 665 recoveries.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).