Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,259 have recovered from the virus statewide. Active cases in Maine are at 380.

Maine has a total of 3,757 cases. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 118.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC, said Thursday the CDC has “thus far, not detected any new or further cases” of the coronavirus found at the Walmart in Presque Isle, Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).