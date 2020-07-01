Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Wednesday 41 new cases of COVID-19. There were no deaths related to the coronavirus.

Maine has a total of 3,294 cases with 2,671 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus in Maine is 105.

Aroostook County has 22 total cases with one death related to COVID-19. There are 15 people recovered.

The University of Maine System has entered into partnerships with the Jackson Laboratory, and ConvenientMD to provide comprehensive coronavirus testing. Officials say ConvenientMD will set up testing sites on each university campus, and samples will be tested by The Jackson Lab. The laboratory in Bar Harbor has adapted during the pandemic to handle testing for COVID-19.

Phase 3 of Governor Mills' state reopening plan is now in effect. Spas, amusement parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters and performing arts venues are allowed to reopen today, as long as they follow the state's COVID-19 prevention guidelines. These businesses are limited to 50 people in enclosed spaces. Under the original plan, bars and tasting rooms would have been allowed to serve customers indoors beginning July 1st, but Maine delayed that plan following numerous outbreaks of the virus among bar patrons in other states.

