Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

Maine CDC says the state has 30 Confirmed Cases, 13 Presumptive Positive Cases and 1,670 Negative Tests as of 12 pm, March 18.

The Maine CDC is preparing for the potential spread in Maine of the respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus.

We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.

Situation in Maine

The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12 PM EDT.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases1 Presumptive Positive Cases2 Negative Tests3 30 13 1,670

View Cases by County

Confirmed, Presumptive and Recovered Case Counts by County County Confirmed Presumptive Positive Recovered Androscoggin 1 3 1 Aroostook 0 0 Cumberland 12 11 Franklin 0 0 Hancock 0 0 Kennebec 0 1 Knox 0 0 Lincoln 2 1 Oxford 1 0 Penobscot 1 0 Piscataquis 0 0 Sagadahoc 0 0 Somerset 0 0 Waldo 0 0 Washington 0 0 York 1 1 Unknown 8 0