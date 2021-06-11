Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes 38 new coronavirus cases and one additional death. Aroostook County had no new infections and a total of just five this week.

There are now an estimated 750 known active cases in Maine, down from about 1,100 one week ago.

So far, 55% of Maine's total population are vaccinated, or about 62% of those age 12 and older. That amounts to about 740,000 people.

There are 68,487 confirmed cases.

2,045 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 844.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,882 confirmed cases. There are currently 79 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 46 deaths in the County.

The case rate in Aroostook County is 280.4 for every 10,000 people. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists probable and confirmed cases in each county. Aroostook County has 1,414 confirmed cases with 468 probable cases. See the Maine CDC Chart for additional information.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.

RELATED NEWS:

AP - The U.S. representatives from northern New England are urging the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the U.S.-Canadian border.

The group wrote to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying Canadian tourists spend $19 billion on average in the United States, including $500 million across northern New England.

They said allowing vaccinated tourists to travel between the two countries will spur job creation on either side of the border and keep both economies on the path to recovery.