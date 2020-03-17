Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

The Maine CDC is preparing for the potential spread in Maine of the respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus.

We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.

Situation in Maine

The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12 PM EDT.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Confirmed Cases1 Total Presumptive Positive Cases2 Persons With Negative Tests3 23 9 1,303

1Confirmed Cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results.

2Presumptive Positive Cases: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation.

3Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC.

Maine COVID-19 Case Tracker Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM Sex Age County of Residence Classification 1 F 50s Androscoggin Confirmed 2 M 50s Cumberland Confirmed 3 F 40s Cumberland Confirmed 4 M 60s Cumberland Confirmed 5 F 20s Cumberland Confirmed 6 M 20s Cumberland Confirmed 7 M 80s Cumberland Presumptive Positive 8 F 70s Cumberland Presumptive Positive 9 M 70s Cumberland Confirmed 10 F 30s Lincoln Confirmed 11 M 40s Cumberland Presumptive Positive 12 M <20 Cumberland Confirmed 13 F 60s Cumberland Confirmed 14 F 80s Cumberland Confirmed 15 M 30s Knox Confirmed 16 M 70s Cumberland Confirmed 17 M 40s Lincoln Confirmed 18 F 50s Cumberland Confirmed 19 F 50s Oxford Confirmed 20 M 50s York Confirmed 21 M <20 Androscoggin Presumptive Positive 22 F 60s Confirmed 23 F 50s Confirmed 24 F 50s Confirmed 25 F 60s Cumberland Presumptive Positive 26 F 30s Cumberland Presumptive Positive 27 F 40s Cumberland Presumptive Positive 28 M 60s Confirmed 29 F 60s Confirmed 30 M 40s Confirmed 31 F 30s Kennebec Presumptive Positive 32 F 50s Androscoggin Presumptive Positive