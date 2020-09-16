Maine CDC Considering Adding MA to List of Visitors

The Maine Center for Disease Control is considering adding Massachusetts to the list of states whose residents don’t have to quarantine before visiting Maine.

Currently, only visitors from New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are exempt from the 14-day quarantine.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says there are promising signs in the work being done in Massachusetts to combat the virus, and cases have stabilized in the past several days.

Shah said that stability needs to be sustained over at least one incubation period, or two weeks, in order to lift the quarantine requirement.