Maine Board of Education to Decide Students’ Return to Class
The Maine Department of Education says it will be determining when students return to classrooms — not local school boards.
The education department said it will make the determination in consultation with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. But local education officials will be responsible for details including classroom configurations to ensure social distancing.
The draft plan, released Thursday, would require staff to wear masks and encourage students to do so, as well.
