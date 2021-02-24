Maine Beach Ranked Top 10 Best Beach in The US By TripAdvisor

Maine is full of stunning beaches all along the coast. The small window in which we get to sit in the sand and soak up the sun just makes them all the more special.

Tripadvisor just released their list of the Top 25 Beaches in The United States. The list is based on user ratings and reviews over the last year. Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions they also took into account how many users saved beaches they hoped to one day travel to according to Boston.com.

The top 10 of the list featured five beaches in Hawaii alone as well as two in Florida. Not surprising. But among the tropical beaches is a standout. In fact, it's the only New England beach to make the entire list, Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine

Ogunquit Beach was rated so highly due to how clean the beach is as well as how large it is, especially during high tide.

According to Boston.com, Ogunquit Beach jumped to the #7 spot after sitting at #18 back in 2019.

VisitMaine.net goes into detail about the popular beach noting that it's an impressive 3.5-mile-long beach. The beach is also commonly referred to as Footbridge Beach because one must walk a footbridge over the Ogunquit River to access the beautiful white sand beach.

How lucky are we to have one of the country's BEST beaches in our own backyard?! Be sure to add Ogunquit Beach aka Footbridge Beach to your 2021 Summer Beach Bucket List!

