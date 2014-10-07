Maine Abortion Clinics See a Rise in New Brunswick Clientele

The number of New Brunswick women seeking abortion services is on the rise here in Maine, that after the Morgentaler clinic in Fredericton closed about two months ago.

Adam Berry/Getty Images

New Brunswick women have accounted for about half of one Bangor based abortion clinic's appointments just in the last week alone.

Doctors here in Maine are making accommodations and are providing financial assistance for any New Brunswick women who can't afford the $500 fee, by either dipping into their national network funding or through local donations.

Some New Brunswickers are urging premier-designate Brian Gallant to ensure access to abortion services in New Brunswick. Gallant has promised a review of what he considers unconstitutional restrictions on access to abortions in New Brunswick.