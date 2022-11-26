A Madison woman who stopped to help a motorist whose car had crashed into a bridge on interstate 95 in Waterville Friday evening was killed when she was struck by another vehicle.

Police and paramedics from several agencies responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. to reports of numerous vehicle crashes in both the north and southbound lanes on the Messalonskee Bridge due to icy roadways, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Woman struck by pick-up after stopping on bridge to help crash victim

As the bridge became congested on the northbound side of the highway, there were several secondary crashes, Moss said. Police reported that 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison pulled over in her Ford Escape to render aid to the driver of a Hyundai Accent that had crashed into the bridge barrier.

Moments later, a Ford F-150 pickup that was towing a car carrier entered the crash area and struck the Hyundai and the woman, who was standing near the car. Demchak was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, Moss said. Police identified the driver of the pickup as 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson.

I-95 in Waterville shut down while crash sites are cleared

Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes of the interstate and diverted traffic into Waterville for about 2 ½ hours Friday night.

Agencies that responded to the scene included the Maine Warden Service, Waterville Police, Fairfield Police and Clinton Police. Waterville and Winslow Fire Departments also responded and Delta Ambulance provided emergency medical aid to victims of all the crashes.

Three people taken to hospital, others treated at the scene

Three people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening injuries,” Moss said. Overall, ten crashes were reported between the north and southbound lanes.

Maine State Troopers and the Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the fatal crash. Police say the preliminary information suggests that imprudent speed during inclement weather and icy road conditions appear to be contributing factors in all of the crashes.

The Maine Department of Transportation helped coordinate the cleanup with wreckers from Blanchard’s Towing Service of Winslow and Carroll’s Towing Service of Clinton.

