Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Got Into a Fight on the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

Usually artists metaphorically duke it out to see who will go home with trophies at award shows like the MTV Video Music Awards. However it looks like the 2021 VMAs almost started off with a literal fist fight on the red carpet. Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor allegedly had a heated exchange when they encountered one another ahead of the show.

According to TMZ, the scuffle went down before the award show when McGregor approached MGK, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Megan Fox, to ask for a photo. Sources told them MGK said something, McGregor stumbled back, and then allegedly threw his drink at MGK. Photos from the encounter appear to show their teams and security stepping in to separate the men before it got ugly.

Not long after, Variety asked the rapper what happened during the apparently heated interaction on the carpet; however, MGK declined to answer. Instead, he bopped the microphone and walked off as Fox offered a brief explanation: "We're not allowed to say," she said.

On the other hand, pop artist Troye Sivan didn't have any qualms spilling the tea about the fight. Although he didn't name any names, he told a reporter on the red carpet earlier in the evening that he witnessed a fight.

"You're going to die," he said. "I saw some crazy s--t. You'll see because there was cameras going. Crazy stuff." He noted that he didn't want to get into the specifics in case he was wrong but said enough that people could certainly put some of the pieces together.

For what it's worth, McGregor's team is denying anything happened. They told Page Six that “Conor only fights fighters," but photos of the moment seem to say otherwise. Check out a couple more captures of the alleged scuffle below:

Noam Galai, Getty Images

Noam Galai, Getty Images

Interestingly, sources told Page Six that photogs on hand for the VMAs were upset because they thought MGK and Fox wouldn't walk the red carpet after it all went down. The duo showed out in a bedazzled red suit and a sheer gown, respectively.

Whatever happened during the pre-show, both McGregor and MGK made it into New York City's Barclays Center for the main show.

McGregor presented the award for Artist of the Year, one of the VMAs biggest honors of the night, to Justin Bieber. MGK, who is one of the night's performers, took home one of the timeless Moon Person trophies after winning Best Alternative for his single "My Ex's Best Friend."

Ironically, while accepting the award, he shouted out the director of the music video, who he admitted he got into a fight with about a year ago while on set.