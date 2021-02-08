Look Inside The Abandoned ‘Alien’ House Hiding Deep In The Maine Woods

REMINDER: ABANDONED PROPERTIES ARE OFTEN PRIVATE PROPERTY AND YOU ARE ADVISED TO RECEIVE PERMISSION BEFORE ENTERING

There's something about abandoned properties that fascinates us all. What it once was or what it was meant to be. We all wonder how did it end up abandoned, torn and tattered? The what ifs are what make abandoned properties so tantalizing. But some are more fascinating than others. Old hospitals, schools and churches have their sordid stories and Maine has plenty of those. But for the last few months, there's been a different abandoned property that has kicked up intrigue, an 'alien' house tucked away deep in the woods of Bristol, Maine. Some of the curiosity was satisfied with a video shared on YouTube by JshLnsctt.

WARNING: SOME OF THIS VIDEO FEATURES LANGUAGE THAT COULD BE CONSIDERED PROFANE

Look Inside The Abandoned 'Alien' House Tucked Away In The Maine Woods

