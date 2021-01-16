Liv Tyler Was Bedridden After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Liv Tyler revealed that on New Year's Day, she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday (January 15), the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress shared her COVID-19 experience via Instagram.

Tyler revealed that she thought she made it through 2020 without catching the virus, simultaneously keeping her family safe. She even exited 9-1-1: Lone Star filming due to COVID-19 safety concerns due to the traveling involved. "[I was] doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others," she wrote.

"Suddenly on the morn of the last day of 2020... boom, it took me down," she continued. "It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie [sic]. With it, feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling through you, who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...terrifying."

Tyler confirmed that thankfully, the rest of her family and those in her "bubble" tested negative.

"There are so many strange elements to this sickness," she added. "It [affects] everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma @realbebebuell called it. But It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There [are] the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F’s with your body and mind equally."

The actress explained that though every day was different for her, feeling so isolated was a trippy experience: "Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone? Ohhh no it was real!!!"

At one point while she was bedridden, two of her young children visited her outside her window and she watched them play outside. They even sent messages and drawings under her door.

"I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are [affected] and suffering from this," she wrote, also thanking healthcare workers and sharing gratitude that she was able to recover.

Read her full story, below: