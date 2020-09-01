Little Girl Gets Caught in Kite and Goes Flying 100 Feet Up in the Air

What was supposed to be a family-friendly outing at a kite festival turned horrifying when a 3-year-old girl became tangled in the fabric of a giant kite and was sent flying high into the air.

The heart-stopping incident took place Sunday (August 30) at the Hsinchu International Kite Festival, just south of the capital city Taipei in Taiwan.

According to CNN, there were very heavy winds the day of the event. In video footage captured of the terrifying incident, several people can be seen struggling to control the large long-tailed orange kite as it becomes wrapped around the little girl's stomach, hoisting her 100 feet into the air.

According to the New York Post, the child, who weighs about 28 pounds, spent roughly 30 seconds up in the air, getting wildly tossed around by the wind before festival-goers were able to safely pull her back down to the ground.

Thankfully, the little girl suffered only minor scratches on her face and neck. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and has since been discharged with her family.

"We will review the circumstances to prevent accidents like this from happening again, and hold people accountable," Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien said in a statement on Facebook following the incident.

The festival was canceled immediately after the accident.