Listeners’ Christmas Trees are Festive & Dazzling

So Many Photos

Thank you to everyone who sent a photo of your Christmas Trees. They are really cool to see.

We had so many come in that we decided to put up a second round of photos in the gallery below. We still couldn't get all the photos, but we have a link where you can see them on Facebook.

A Variety of Christmas Trees

There are so many different ways people decorate their trees. You really don’t know the variety until you get a look at the pictures.

We’ve seen some trees loaded with decorations of all kinds. Other trees have a definite theme going on. There are trees with so many presents under it you can’t even count them all.

Pets in the Photos

There are a few with the animals in the photo in some way - it looks like cats especially love Christmas Trees.

Celebrating the Holidays

The one thing that is consistent is the pride that goes into putting up a tree. It represents the celebration of the holidays  with family and friends, and the good feeling that comes from giving a great gift to someone.

See the Gallery Below

Enjoy the gallery and Merry Christmas. If you have a picture of your tree and you want to show it to everyone, put it in the Facebook comments.

