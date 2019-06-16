Do you love listening to police scanners? We do.

Now you can check out the police, fire, and rescue departments in your town.

Emergency lights at night Alex_Schmidt loading...

Thanks to the website Broadcastify, we have them all in one place for you.

You can search by county. Most major (and some really small Maine towns) are included here as well.

We've even have the Maine Turnpike dispatch for you.

These scanners are really interesting to listen to. And it certainly gives us an even greater appreciation for the heroic work all our first responders do here in Maine.

