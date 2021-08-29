LISTEN LIVE: Patriots vs the Giants, Sunday, August 29

Listen to the last preseason game for the New England Patriots as they head to Metlife Stadium in New Jersey to take on the New York Giants, Sunday, August 29.

We have a special presentation of the broadcast on Q 96.1 (We play the Patriots on the Q when we have a Red Sox game scheduled on 101.9 The Rock. There will be a few games set up like this. We will announce the games in advance).

Pregame starts at 3:00 p.m. with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Stay tuned for the post game wrap up as well.

The New England Patriots keep fans informed on their Facebook page. We have highlighted and embedded a few of the recent posts that highlight the Patriots work in the preseason. One of the particular areas of focus is the all important defense. Plus, there’s an inside look at the Patriots and Giants joint team practice.

Watch the awesome video from the New England Patriots Facebook. There some great moments to get you psyched for the season.

Looking ahead to some of the games coming up, we have all the regular season games for you (most on 101.9 The Rock with some games on Q 96.1 when there is a scheduling issue). The season kicks off at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 12. Pregame starts three hours before game time.

Thanks to the sponsors of New England Patriots on 101.9 The Rock - NAPA and Horten Building Supplies.

